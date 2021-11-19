Single mother from Yorkshire sold ‘forever home’ to make way for now cancelled HS2 line

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed in the Commons on Thursday (November 18) that the eastern leg of HS2 was being scrapped, sparing a number of homes from demolition – including in Mexborough, South Yorkshire.

The Department for Transport announced in 2017 that 16 homes on the Shimmer housing estate in the town would need to be bulldozed to accommodate its plans, and bar owner Tara Wellard was one of those who had to sell.

When the HS2 route was confirmed, the 39-year-old sold the house at market value and moved to a different estate nearby.

The government purchased homes on the Shimmer estate in Mexborough for HS2 land before the development was even finished

“If HS2 wasn’t going through, I would still be in that house today… that’s not fair”, Ms Wellard told the PA news agency.

“I still haven’t really recovered… I still drive past my house every single day, twice a day.

“I look and I think ‘God that was my forever home’.”

Ms Wellard said she would consider buying her house back if given the opportunity.

“If our houses are now not going to get knocked down… we should have the first refusal on those houses,” she said.

The PA news agency understands that properties that are no longer required for HS2’s construction will be offered back to the former owners at current market value.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The Government has committed to further development work on the most effective way to run HS2 trains to Leeds.