All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
21 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
11 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
14 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
15 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
15 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
18 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Sir Ed Davey calls for more energy support for Hull businesses

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, has warned that the Government is “pulling the rug” from under thousands of highstreets as it scaled back energy bill support.

Mason Boycott-Owen
By Mason Boycott-Owen
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

New analysis from the party suggested that 8,000 businesses across Hull could see a “energy bill black hole” of £22 million as Sir Ed yesterday visited the region to launch the party’s local election campaign.

On 1 April, the Government reduced the cap on the price of gas and electricity for businesses, which the Lib Dems claimed has left thousands of businesses “hung out to dry”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Hull, the 6,665 micro businesses, which employ 1-9 people will see bills increase by £13.7 million, around £2,058 per business, according to the party’s research.

Most Popular
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey, who visited local cafe Caspar on Newland Avenue, is calling for business energy support to be extended for at least another six months to ensure that businesses do not have to increase their prices or close their doors.Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey, who visited local cafe Caspar on Newland Avenue, is calling for business energy support to be extended for at least another six months to ensure that businesses do not have to increase their prices or close their doors.
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey, who visited local cafe Caspar on Newland Avenue, is calling for business energy support to be extended for at least another six months to ensure that businesses do not have to increase their prices or close their doors.

For the 1,440 small businesses in Hull, there will be £6 million less support, £4,249 per business.

The hardest-hit will be Hull’s 260 medium-sized businesses who employ between 50-249 people. These businesses will see a £2 million cut equaling around £7,921 per business.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber over 200,000 businesses are facing a massive £54 million cut in energy support, the Liberal Democrats said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sir Ed Davey, who visited local cafe Caspar on Newland Avenue, is calling for business energy support to be extended for at least another six months.

“The Government is pulling the rug from underneath thousands of community high streets across the country,” he said.

“Countless shops, pubs and restaurants will now have little choice but to raise their prices, making the cost-of-living crisis even worse for people.

“The Conservatives have shown they simply don’t understand the needs of businesses. Ministers either just don’t get it or just don’t care, putting thousands of people’s jobs and livelihoods on the line.”

Ed DaveyGovernmentHullLiberal DemocratLib DemsHumberYorkshire