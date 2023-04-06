Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, has warned that the Government is “pulling the rug” from under thousands of highstreets as it scaled back energy bill support.

New analysis from the party suggested that 8,000 businesses across Hull could see a “energy bill black hole” of £22 million as Sir Ed yesterday visited the region to launch the party’s local election campaign.

On 1 April, the Government reduced the cap on the price of gas and electricity for businesses, which the Lib Dems claimed has left thousands of businesses “hung out to dry”.

In Hull, the 6,665 micro businesses, which employ 1-9 people will see bills increase by £13.7 million, around £2,058 per business, according to the party’s research.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey, who visited local cafe Caspar on Newland Avenue, is calling for business energy support to be extended for at least another six months to ensure that businesses do not have to increase their prices or close their doors.

For the 1,440 small businesses in Hull, there will be £6 million less support, £4,249 per business.

The hardest-hit will be Hull’s 260 medium-sized businesses who employ between 50-249 people. These businesses will see a £2 million cut equaling around £7,921 per business.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber over 200,000 businesses are facing a massive £54 million cut in energy support, the Liberal Democrats said.

“The Government is pulling the rug from underneath thousands of community high streets across the country,” he said.

“Countless shops, pubs and restaurants will now have little choice but to raise their prices, making the cost-of-living crisis even worse for people.