Sir Geoffrey Cox does not think he broke Parliamentary rules using MP office for legal work as sleaze row rumbles on

Video grab taken from the YouTube channel of BVI Commission of Inquiry of Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox attending the British Virgin Islands Commission of Inquiry

Video has emerged of the former Attorney General seemingly using his Commons office to take part in a meeting advising the British Virgin Islands over a corruption probe that had been launched by the Foreign Office.

The incident has seen Labour refer him to the Standards Commissioner who watches MPs activities, and Sir Geoffrey could be set to earn more than £1million for his legal work this year, on top of his Parliamentary salary of nearly £82,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on his website this afternoon, the MP for Torridge and West Devon said: “As for the allegation that he breached the parliamentary code of conduct on one occasion, on September 14 2021, by being in his office while participating in an online hearing in the public inquiry and voting in the House of Commons, he understands that the matter has been referred to the Parliamentary Commissioner and he will fully co-operate with her investigation.

“He does not believe that he breached the rules but will of course accept the judgment of the Parliamentary Commissioner or of the committee on the matter.”

MPs are coming under increasing pressure on second jobs and additional earning after the dramatic Owen Paterson case last week, which saw the North Shropshire MP resigning from the Commons following a failed attempt by the Government to seemingly rewrite the rule book on lobbying and standards.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid would not comment on the specifics of the reports concerning Sir Geoffrey when questioned by broadcasters on Wednesday, but told the BBC that parliamentary offices should not be used for “personal gain in any way”.

In the video clip obtained by The Times newspaper, in a meeting during September this year, Sir Geoffrey can be heard saying: “Forgive my absence during some of the morning – I’m afraid the bell went off.”

The bell referred to could be the division bell that sounds across the Parliament estate to alert MPs to a vote taking place.

Earlier in the proceedings, Sir Geoffrey appears to vacate his seat for about 20 minutes at around the two-hour mark in the video footage.

The most recent register of financial interests showed Torridge and West Devon MP Sir Geoffrey will earn more than £800,000 from Withers, an international law firm appointed by the British Virgin Islands (BVI) government in January.