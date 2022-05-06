The force has confirmed they are looking into the incident after he was pictured drinking a beer with colleagues indoors during last year’s local election campaign trail.

It comes after the Labour leader has called for Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to resign after they were fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a gathering to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement this afternoon, Durham Police said: “Earlier this year Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30 2021.

Sir Keir Starmer speaking in London this morning

“At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.