The force has confirmed they are looking into the incident after he was pictured drinking a beer with colleagues indoors during last year’s local election campaign trail.
It comes after the Labour leader has called for Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to resign after they were fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a gathering to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday in 2020.
In a statement this afternoon, Durham Police said: “Earlier this year Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30 2021.
“At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.
“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to the gathering is now being conducted.”