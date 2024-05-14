Sir Simon Clarke: Russian-linked donations accepted by Tory MP ‘properly and legally declared’
Luke Myer wrote to Sir Simon Clarke, the MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, stating it was “wholly inappropriate” for the latter to accept money on behalf of energy firm Aquind Limited and its associates.
The Daily Telegraph newspaper said Sir Simon accepted £5,000, despite the Ministry of Defence having previously raised “significant security concerns” about an under sea cabling project involving Aquind.
Mr Myer, a Redcar and Cleveland councillor who is Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, said the MP had now accepted a total of six donations amounting to £30,000 to date.
He wrote: “It is wholly inappropriate to continue to accept money from Aquind and its owners given the serious concerns that have been raised about the project.”
He said Sir Simon should reassure the public and return the donations in question.
Mr Myer told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that no reply to his letter had been received from Sir Simon or his office.
He said the MP’s acceptance of the latest donation was “extraordinary” and “he seems intent on hoping this will go away quietly”.
A spokesman for Sir Simon said: “All of Sir Simon’s donations have been properly and legally declared.”
He did not elaborate any further on the MP’s position.
Sir Simon was first elected to his constituency in 2017 before being re-elected with an increased majority of 11,626 two years later.