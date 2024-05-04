South Yorkshire Mayor: Oliver Coppard pledges to call out 'failures' over levelling up as he's re-elected for Labour

Counting has been underway in the county this Saturday morning, with the votes now in to decide on the seat.

Mr Coppard has been re-elected with 138,611 votes, with Conservative Nick Allen coming in second with 44,945 - 16.49%.

Other candidates included Douglas Johnson (Green) 13.63%, Hannah Kitching (Lib Dem) 11.38% and David Bettney (Social Democratic Party) 7.64%, with a turnout of 27.27%.

Speaking following the announcement, Mr Coppard said he will “join millions of people across the north in calling out this Government for their failure to level up our country”.

Mr Coppard said: “Elections are the vehicle, not the destination. And today you’ve offered me not just your consent, but your blessing to continue on the journey we started to pursue the change we so desperately need across South Yorkshire, wherever it may be, to give every single person across Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield, the chance to stay near and go far and to join millions of people across the north in calling out this Government for their failure to level up our country, to do what is right for the whole of our country.

“I cannot promise to answer every question we face, to immediately overcome the many problems that we’re up against in our communities across 14 years of Tory Governments and 40 years of industrial decline but I can promise indeed, I do promise, never to neglect that challenge, never to take your support for granted, never to do anything other than to apply the values on which I was elected to the decisions I will be asked to make on your behalf.

“And to always think first of those who all too often come last. Whether you voted for me or not, whether you stayed home or campaigned for another candidate, whether you are my biggest fan, or my greatest detractor, if you call South Yorkshire your home, then I am proud to be your mayor and I will work every day to give you the life, the opportunity and the region you deserve, to do everything in my power to restore the pride, the purpose and the prosperity of South Yorkshire.”

Mr Coppard was first elected mayor in 2022 and will now serve until May 2028. A fresh mayoral race had been declared just two years into his four-year term following the decision to combine the offices of Mayor and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).