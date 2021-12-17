Sport England object to BMX track plan because cricket pitch would shrink by 60cm

Coun Nigel Wilkinson, chair of East Riding Council’s Western Area Planning Sub-Committee, said Sport England did not have the decency to visit the site proposed for the track in Bubwith.

Lizanne Southworth, of Bubwith Leisure Centre whose trustees lodged the application, said there was overwhelming demand for the facility and Sport England had pledged £50,000 towards it despite objecting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sport England stated in their objection the track would see the size of the cricket field, off Main Street cut, meaning White Swan Cricket Club could no longer play there.

White Swan Cricket Club

But councillors backed the plans which are now set to go to Communities Secretary Michael Gove who will rule on whether they should go ahead.

Plans for the site include a play area for the nearby Treehouse Nursery, an extended decking area to the leisure centre’s bar and a course for cycling proficiency training.

The ‘pump track’ for BMXs and scooters would run along a curved course 19m wide in total and 65m at its longest straight stretch.

Plans also include a cycling track running around the perimeter of the playing field at the leisure centre, currently home to the cricket and a football pitch.

But Sport England’s objection stated the repositioning of the existing cricket pitch would be problematic.

The agency stated: “Even if the cricket pitch were not repositioned, then the perimeter cycle track would be taking up land which is currently used to set out a pitch."

The England and Wales Cricket Board, consulted by Sport England, stated that although the area the track would encroach on was small, its harder surface could cause injuries.

But Mrs Southworth told councillors the pitch would only lose 60cm at the point where it meets the perimeter track.

She said £130,000 had been promised for the project if it gets approved.

She said: “There’s so much at stake here for our village. The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on the importance of local areas and of walking or cycling rather than using cars.

“Our scheme will encourage community sports, it will be a first class outdoor space.”

Coun Victoria Aitken, whose Howdenshire ward covers the site, said the issue with the cricket pitch was frustrating.

She said: “The cricket team plays there a few times a year, there was about five matches last season. The cricket pitch is small already and would probably not meet requirements if it were built today.

“All parts of the scheme need the others to meet the requirements for funding. This could help us to encourage future Olympic cyclists, the whole process has been run by volunteers.”

Committee member Coun Ben Weeks said Sport England’s objection was disappointing and bureaucratic.

Coun Richard Meredith, also on the committee, said the scheme could help stave off antisocial behaviour on the field because more people would use it.

He added there was currently a black hole of such facilities locally.

Coun Ros Jump said committee members would be idiots to turn the plans down while Coun Leo Hammond said it would address the lack of tracks.