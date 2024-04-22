Ahead of St George’s Day, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that the pride felt in our sporting heroes and national teams runs deep in the nation’s psyche and is central to forming the identity of young people.

However, he added that there were barriers to sports participation amongst children such as a decline in PE provision at schools and different approaches to it between state and independent schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysis of Sports England data shows that in 2022/23, 72 per cent of children at an independent school took part in a team sport at least once a week in school, compared to just 52 per cent of state school pupils. This gap in participation increasing by two-thirds in six years.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says harnessing patriotic pride is central to raising next the generation of sporting talent, says Starmer, as participation gap widens.

Last year, the number of taught PE hours at schools fell by 5,000, contributing to an overall decline of 45,000 since November 2010.

Girls are still three times less likely than boys to take part in football at secondary school, and half as likely to say they feel confident playing sports.

Alongside a commitment to equal access to football for girls, the Labour Party has pledged to ensure that every child has the chance to be active at school, and reform the curriculum to ensure that children attending state schools don’t miss out on valuable subjects like PE, sports and art. The Party has also committed to rolling out 6,500 specialist teachers to improve standards of teaching in every subject across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Starmer said: "The pride we feel in our sporting heroes and national teams runs deep in the country’s psyche. It forms our identity and is a cornerstone of our national life, and our national teams exemplify so much of what it means to English.

"When I speak to young people up and down the country, the confidence, pride and patriotism that comes with national sport is clear for all to see. And that patriotism is a force for good in English sport.

"But young people are being locked out of emulating their heroes. With a widening access gap between state and private schools, girls and boys, and a damaging decline in PE hours, countless children are being shut out of finding their passion under this government.

"I fell in love with football from an early age and fondly look back on the hours I spent with a ball at my feet, bouncing from pitch to pitch with my friends. Like countless others, it boosted my confidence and shaped my identity. But many young people now don’t have that same opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad