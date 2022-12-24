Strikes will likely continue for months, unions warn, and escalate significantly next month

Strikes will continue for months and likely see a “huge escalation” in January if Government ministers continue to refuse to discuss pay, union bosses have warned.

Already, 45 different strike dates have been announced for January, with walkouts and other industrial action planned across a diverse range of professions, ranging from the Rural Payments Agency to highways workers, and from train cleaners to Environment Agency staff.

Today, travellers hoping to get away for Christmas will face decimated rail services, as the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union resumes its strike.

It warned there was no hope of a resolution unless the Government gave the rail industry a “mandate” to negotiate.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaving 10 Downing Street, London

Air passengers will also be impacted today as Border Force industrial action continues, along with DVSA staff, London bus workers, postal workers and National Highway staff, while Environment Agency workers will not attend incidents.

The Royal College of Nursing also extended its industrial action yesterday, with fresh strikes planned for January 18 and 19, a move which was met with more point-blank refusals from the Government to negotiate.

Physios also voted yesterday to take action next month, for the first time.

But while the bitterness and scale of industrial action is escalating nationally, there was a glimmer of hope among ambulance staff, with GMB workers suspending their strike on December 28 after what the union called “wonderful” and “overwhelming” support from the public.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary added: “We are overwhelmed by Wednesday’s amazing public support for our paramedics and ambulance staff.

“People across the country have been wonderful in backing us and we care so much about them too.

“That’s why we are suspending the proposed GMB industrial action on December 28.

“We know the public will appreciate being able to enjoy Christmas without any additional anxiety. They support us and we support them.”

She added: “The workforce crisis in our NHS is so severe and our commitment to getting ambulance staff the proper pay they deserve is stronger than ever, so we are scheduling a further date for action on January 11 2023.

“The incredible British public are why we are suspending our action over the Christmas period.

“But it also means the Government can now do what ambulance workers and the public want – get round the table and talk pay now.

“We are here 24/7. Any time, any place.

“Over to you, (Health Secretary) Steve Barclay. Everyone is waiting.”

But Rishi Sunak yesterday repeated his position that refusing to negotiate was the “right thing to do for the whole country”.

He said he was “sad and disappointed” about the widespread action, but said the Government was acting “fairly and responsibly”.

“I want to make sure we reduce inflation, part of that is being responsible when it comes to setting public sector pay,” he added.

Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union general secretary Mark Serwotka predicted there would be a “huge escalation” in industrial action in January across the civil service unless ministers enter into negotiations.

His Border Force members are striking every day for the rest of the year, except December 27.

He said: “Our strike mandate lasts right up until May. We will be supporting this action up to May and we would re-ballot again if we have to.