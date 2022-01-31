A view in the screen of a video camera of the front door of 10 Downing Street, London.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said this morning: “We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister.”

Boris Johnson is now expected to provide an update to the House of Commons later today, however it is unlikely that the full report has been given to Downing Street.

Ms Gray’s report was thrown into disarray when Scotland Yard last week requested that she makes only “minimal reference” to events that officers are investigating.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced last week that officers have launched an investigation into alleged Covid-breaches in Downing Street and wider Government after being handed information from the Gray inquiry.

Concerned over the prospect of jeopardising a police inquiry, Ms Gray was understood to have complied with the Met’s request.

On a visit in Essex this morning, Mr Johnson refused to be drawn when asked whether the imminent report by civil servant Sue Gray into the gatherings would be a “whitewash” after the Metropolitan Police redaction request.