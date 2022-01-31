The report revealed that police are probing a gathering in the Downing Street private flat over lockdown in 2020, as well as a celebration held to mark Boris Johnson's birthday.

The senior civil servant has said a number of events held at the heart of Government represent a “serious failure” to observe the restrictions the country was facing throughout the pandemic.

Sheffield Council's Kate Josephs' leaving do is also mentioned in the report, although the CEO is not specifically named.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, Westminster, for the House of Commons, where he will make a statement to MPs on the Sue Gray report

Many people will be wanting to read the 11-page document in full themselves to see what it says, such has been the anticipation over the report - despite The Met Police asking the senior civil servant not to report on anything that could prejudice their investigations.

It has been published on the Cabinet Office's website.