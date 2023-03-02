Partygate investigator Sue Gray plans to join Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s office as his chief of staff, the party has revealed.

The Labour leader was “delighted” that the senior civil servant plans to “accept the role subject to the normal procedures”, his party said.

The circumstances of her resignation yesterday as second permanent secretary in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – accepted with “immediate effect” on Thursday – will be reviewed.

Ms Gray’s investigation into law-breaking parties held in Downing Street during Mr Johnson’s leadership played a key role in his downfall as prime minister.

Sue Gray, the senior UK civil servant blamed by allies of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for helping ensure his downfall, quit on Thursday

A Labour Party spokesman said: “The Labour Party has offered Sue Gray the role of chief of staff to the Leader of the Opposition.

“We understand she hopes to accept the role subject to the normal procedures. Keir Starmer is delighted she is hoping to join our preparations for government and our mission to build a better Britain.”

Under the civil service code, officials of Ms Gray’s seniority must wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment.

The move will be scrutinised by Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), before advising the Prime Minister on whether the move is “unsuitable”.

Rishi Sunak will make the final ruling over the rules. Acoba does not have the power to block an appointment.

Arch Johnson loyalists were outraged after Sky News first reported the move, with Jacob Rees-Mogg saying: “So much for an impartial civil service, the Gray report now looks like a left wing stitch up against a Tory Prime Minister.”

Nadine Dorries, who served as Mr Johnson’s culture secretary, described the Gray report as a “stitch up”.

