Rishi Sunak has been criticised for not meeting farmers at their annual conference as the Tories lag behind Labour in “Blue Wall” rural constituencies.

The Prime Minister has sent a recorded message to the National Farmers' Union (NFU) conference next week, but will not be attending in person.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is set to give a speech at the event in Birmingham, along with the Environment Secretary and farming minister.

It comes after Liz Truss, the former prime minister, was accused of snubbing the NFU during the latter stages of the Conservative leadership contest last year.

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacts during a visit with Microsoft founder Bill Gates at Imperial College University, in central London, on February 15, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Labour’s shadow environment secretary told The Yorkshire Post that Sir Keir’s attendance “says just how important” rural voters are to the party.

"It speaks volumes that Keir is speaking again for the second time at the NFU conference in Birmingham and has taken a platform,” he said.

"Rishi Sunak isn't there. Anyone can do a five minute video from the office. Keir's there in person," he said.

It comes as new polling found that Labour is now leading the Conservatives in its “Blue Wall” heartland seats, many of which are in rural farming communities.

Labour came in third in these seats in 2019, but now has a seven-point lead over the Tories.

Mr Sunak’s government has previously come under fire from farming groups, with Mark Tufnell, president of the Country Land and Business Association, saying: “There is a growing consensus among the business community that the Sunak-led government has no serious economic vision.

“I am coming to share that view. Rural businesses have been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis.

“This is exacerbated by poor infrastructure, an outdated attitude to housing and planning, and virtually no cross-government coordination of policy.”

However, Robert Goodwill, the Tory chairman of the Environment Committee, told The Yorkshire Post: “I really wouldn’t read too much into it. There is a lot going on at the moment.

“Rishi has more farmers in his constituency than anyone else,” he added.

Last night the Government said that Mr Sunak had previously met with the NFU president Minette Batters in December, and that ministers are in close communication with the farming sector.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Backing British farmers and our rural communities is at the heart of the Government’s manifesto – and both the Environment Secretary and the Farming Minister will be speaking in person at the NFU Conference next week.