Rishi Sunak has refused to back Suella Braverman’s focus on Pakistani grooming gangs, despite research showing no clear link between gang members and ethnicity.

The Prime Minister yesterday promised that victims of child sexual exploitation will not be “ignored” due to political correctness, but declined to say whether the language used by his Home Secretary was appropriate.

He and the cabinet minister were in Leeds and Rochdale as they unveiled a new police taskforce, tougher sentences, and the collection of ethnicity data to assist police investigations, as the Government ramped up stance on crime ahead of May’s local elections.

Ms Braverman drew criticism for repeatedly alluding to cases including in Rotherham and Rochdale that involved groups of men of mainly Pakistani ethnicity during media appearances on Sunday.

ROCHDALE, ENGLAND - APRIL 3: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media following a meeting with the local community and police leaders, following the announcement of a new police task force to help officers tackle grooming gangs, on April 3, 2023 in Rochdale, England. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

She pointed to a “predominance of certain ethnic groups – and I say British Pakistani males – who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach in terms of the way they behave”.

Her language was criticised by some campaigners, with the NSPCC emphasising that only considering race could create new “blind spots”, with the Prime Minister later meeting with staff from the charity during his visit to Leeds.

Asked if the focus on British-Asian grooming gangs was appropriate, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “All forms of child sexual exploitation carried out by whomever are horrific and wrong, but with the specific issue of grooming gangs we have had several independent inquiries look at the incidents here in Rochdale, but in Rotherham and Telford.

“What is clear is that when victims and other whistleblowers came forward their complaints were often ignored by social workers, local politicians, or even the police.

“The reason they were ignored was due to cultural sensitivity and political correctness. That is not right.”

He said the new measures would “make a big difference in helping us root out the evil perpetrated by grooming gangs”.

Following accusations of “dog whistle” politics, Ms Braverman on Monday insisted “it’s not racist to tell the truth” about grooming gangs.

The Home Secretary told GB News: “It’s important not to demonise a whole community and the vast majority of British Pakistanis are law-abiding and straightforward people, but it is also clear to say that in these towns … there have been cultural trends in the practices that we’ve seen and authorities and professionals have turned a blind eye out of fear of being called racist.”

No 10 defended her remarks but stressed a lack of evidence linking child exploitation and ethnicity.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman told reporters: “What she said was that some of these gangs were largely made up of British Pakistani men. I believe that is factually accurate.”

He said the previous Home Office-commissioned report had found “it’s not possible to conclude, essentially make conclusions about characteristics because of the lack of data.

“So what we want to do is take an evidence-based approach, use the data that has been gathered since April 2022 more effectively to help support the police in their task.”

The 2020 research found most group child sex offenders are men under the age of 30 and the majority are white, while adding there is not enough evidence to suggest members of grooming gangs are more likely to be Asian or black than other ethnicities.