Support for Boris Johnson's Conservatives collapses in Red Wall, new polling suggests

The Government would be on track to only retain three of their 45 seats across the former Labour heartlands if a General Election were called tomorrow, according to the data collected on behalf of Channel 4 News.

The figures from JL Partners come on yet another crunch day for the Prime Minister, as his premiership is thought to hang in the balance as MPs submit letters of no confidence.

The opposition are now leading the Tories by 11 points across the Red Wall, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party winning over 48 per cent of voters, to Boris Johnson’s 37 per cent.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured earlier this week

In the 2019 election which saw a lot of seats vote Conservative for the first time in their history, the Tories led by 48 per cent to 39 per cent.

These figures - obtained from 45 seats across the North, Midlands, and Wales that the Conservatives gained from Labour in 2019 - suggest that if a General Election were held tomorrow, the only seats the Government would hold on to would be Dudley North, Bassetlaw and Great Grimsby.

The figures are the worst poll rating for the Conservatives across the Red Wall since opinion was first taken in 2020.

Boris Johnson’s personal ratings have also taken a tumble, with his own rating now at minus 35.

He has also lost support amongst Leave voters, with 57 per cent believing that he is doing badly, compared to 37 per cent who think he is doing well.

A cohort of Red Wall MPs are thought to have submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson since yesterday, having lost faith in their Prime Minister, after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.