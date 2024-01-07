Swimming pool and gym to be built behind 2m-high wall in Yorkshire market town

A homeowner has been given permission to build a swimming pool and gym at his home in Yarm.

Thomas Howson asked Stockton Council for planning permission to change a land’s use to domestic for building a one-storey extension “for the creation of swimming pool and gym”. He also sought to build a detached garden storage building and a 2m-high wall to the front on Leven Bank Road, Yarm.

The planning application was received back in November 2020. The council granted approval for the plan with conditions last month, saying in its report: “It is not considered to have any significant or detrimental impacts on the overall character of the surrounding countryside.”

Planning officers said the land sloped on Leven Bank from north to south, with “only a few glimpsed views of the roofscape” and visibility of the site from the well-used road “severely restricted”. They stated: “By its nature a swimming pool has a large footprint and accordingly the associated leisure building is of a large scale even allowing for its single-story nature.

“However… there are only limited views of the existing property and the proposed swimming pool would also be ‘sunken’ within the landscape with elements of the associated roof of the building being the most prominent parts seen from Leven Road.”

They decided planning conditions could control site levels and lessen the visual impact. And with revised landscaping measures, “much of the concern has been alleviated”, with a boundary expected to screen views to the building.

A highways transport and design manager objected to the proposals on landscape and visual grounds, “due to the height and visibility of the proposed boundary wall at the site entrance”.

Planning officers said it had been agreed to keep a hedge with the wall set behind it. So it was believed the building could be “assimilated into the rural landscape without any significantly harmful impacts.

“The proposed garden store to the south of the site will be largely screened from views… It is therefore not considered to have a detrimental impact on the rural character of the site or surrounding area.”