A developer has cut down the size of what was to be the tallest building in Yorkshire by 12 storeys over viability issues relating to the cost of living crisis.

It means Code Living’s co-living tower block will no longer become the tallest building in Yorkshire due to viability issues relating to the site and rising construction and material costs, leaving long-time rivals Leeds to keep the claim.

The approved skyscraper was due to be 38 storeys high, reaching 383 ft. This would have been taller than Sheffield’s current highest building, St Paul’s City Lofts Tower at 331 ft, and taller than Altus House in Leeds which stands at 374 ft.

New plans propose a 26 storey building on the same spot at the junctions of Wellington Street, Rockingham Street and Trafalgar Street. If approved by Sheffield Council, this updated development will have 963 apartments comprising 913 studios of which 29 would be accessible, 15 two-bed flats and 35 six-bed flats. Code Living said the new housing mix was a “slight improvement” on the previous plan.

An artists' impression of how the building could look

There would also be a gym, cinema rooms, dance studios, cafes, study areas, cycle storage, common rooms, prayer rooms, high speed internet, courtyard garden, 24 hour security, games rooms and ground floor retail. The applicant said the development was expected to create 15 full-time jobs and 20 part-time jobs.

Council officers recently stated there was already an excess of student homes in Sheffield and other types of housing would be a better use of land.

