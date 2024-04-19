The case was brought by the public South Tees Development Corporation (STDC), chaired by Conservative Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, against Teesport operator PD Ports, who successfully argued they had access rights across the former steelworks site which was acquired by the public body via compulsory purchase in 2020.

Teesworks Ltd, the 90 per cent privately-owned company responsible for marketing land after it’s been remediated by the public sector, was added as a third party to the action when it exercised an option to purchase a freehold of land in December 2022 which was subject to the litigation. The company was initially a 50-50 joint venture between the public sector and local property developers Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney, however the partners received a 90 per cent stake of the company for free in a controversial share transfer in November 2021.

After a six-week civil trial at the High Court last Autumn, Judge Mr Justice Rajah ruled in favour of the port operator, and in a consequentials hearing in March went to great lengths to define PD Ports as the “winner” of the case. As a result, he decided STDC and Teesworks Ltd were to pay 80 per cent of PD Ports’ costs. It is unclear how the two parties will split those costs, although it’s expected to come to more than £2 million.

A spokesperson for Teesworks Limited said: “On 5 February 2024, a Court Judgment was handed down in relation to the legal proceedings instigated by Teesworks Limited and STDC against PD Teesport.

“Teesworks Limited welcomed the judgment’s confirmation that no rights existed preventing the development of the Teesworks site.

“However, after further careful examination of the Court Judgment and legal advice, Teesworks Limited has submitted an application to the Court of Appeal, challenging several other matters contained within the Judgment which, in the opinion of Teesworks Limited, were wrongly applied.

“Teesworks Limited will not be making any further comment on the case until the completion of the Court of Appeal process.”