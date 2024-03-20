The main entrance of the Teesworks site near Redcar.

Our investigative reporter Leigh Jones will be answering your questions. He has covered the story since before joining The Yorkshire Post last May and is one of only a few experts in the media on the ins and outs of Teesworks.

Issues surrounding governance, transparency and decision making at the enormous regeneration project on the site of the former-Redcar steelworks led to accusations of “corruption” last year, after it transpired 90 per cent of a public-private company had been handed over to private partners for free.

A government review published in January found no evidence of corruption, but was highly critical of the governance of Ben Houchen’s Tees Valley Combined Authority, saying decisions made did not “meet standards expected when managing public funds."

The report also reveals the private partners, Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney, “have put no direct cash into the project,” while receiving nearly £45m in dividends and holding £63m in cash. Accounts for Teesworks Ltd published this year reveal tens of millions in further payments to other companies controlled by the pair.

With Lord Houchen hoping to be re-elected for a third term as Tees Valley mayor on May 2, there’s lots of ground to cover, so get your questions in ahead of time by adding a comment on this page.