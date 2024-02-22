The meeting was the first held by the committee since the publication of a Government review into allegations of corruption, wrongdoing and illegality at Teesworks, the regeneration project currently ongoing at the site of the former Redcar steelworks that has received £500m of public money.

Local councillors were frustrated by Conservative Lord Houchen’s non-attendance at the previous inquorate meeting of the committee in January, and despite seeking assurances before today’s meeting (February 22) that he would attend, only discovered the mayor would be there five minutes before the meeting began.

Committee chair Ian Haszeldine quickly lost control of proceedings as his Labour Party colleague Steve Nelson immediately challenged the Tory mayor’s lack of communication as soon as the meeting began.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen claims he and his wife have suffered "physical intimidation" as a result of allegations of corruption at the Teesworks site.

“We only found out five minutes ago that the mayor would be attending this meeting... Part of the reason this meeting’s been inquorate in the past is because members don’t know if the mayor is coming to it or not,” he said, before accusing the mayor of showing “disrespect” towards committee members and officers.

“I’m here,” the mayor flatly replied. “You wanted me here, so I’m here.

“Did you contact me, Steve? Did you email me? I’m asking you a question, did you contact me, Steve?”

As the two continued to argue, Coun Haszeldine tried to interject: “Can I get a word in as Chair, please?”

Tempers flared again when the committee turned its’ attention to the Teesworks report with Lord Houchen angrily denouncing Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald, whose accusations of “industrial-scale corruption” at Teesworks helped trigger the government investigation. He made his comments in Parliament where he’s protected by privilege, meaning he cannot be sued.

Lord Houchen said Mr McDonald’s accusation had led to an incident of “physical intimidation” in Middlesbrough where he and his then-pregnant wife were accosted and “harrassed”, “specifically on the remarks Andy McDonald has made”.

In light of the report saying it “found no evidence to support allegations of corruption or illegality”, Lord Houchen angrily challenged committee members to say whether or not they believed Mr McDonald should apologise.

At this point a number of committee members began shouting over each other, with one person banging their desk and another heard to “shush” the others.

The committee raised concerns highlighted in the report that they had been given incorrect legal advice in 2021 by TVCA’s previous legal chief which meant they did not believe they had the ability to scrutinise decisions made by South Tees Development Corporation (STDC).

A number of committee members highlighted the need for cross-party collaboration in order to scrutinise the implementation of the report’s 28 recommendations, with Coun Haszeldine stressing, “We need this to work”.