There are significantly more men over 70 who have yet to retire compared to a decade ago, new research has suggested.

Analysis from Rest Less found that there are nearly 280,000 men in the age group who are still in work, compared to less than 180,000 in 2012.

Stuart Lewis, chief executive of the organisation which offers advice to older workers, said: “At the age of 74, King Charles is a fantastic example of someone who both enjoys, and benefits from, continuing to work post-state pension age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our latest analysis shows that there are far more over-70s in the workplace today than a decade ago.

Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less, which offers advice to older workers, said: “At the age of 74, King Charles is a fantastic example of someone who both enjoys, and benefits from, continuing to work post-state pension age.

“Until Covid hit and life expectancy dropped for the first time in a decade, there were more people reaching their state pension age than ever before, which meant there were more experienced people in the workplace than ever before too.

“Today there are more than 11 million people aged 50 and above in the workplace – nearly one third of the entire UK workforce.

“Like King Charles, many of these people will have no choice but to work, albeit for very different reasons to the King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see many older workers today who are struggling to make ends meet amidst the cost-of-living crisis, with inadequate retirement savings meaning they must work in order to survive financially.

“Over recent years, employers have begun to recognise the valuable contribution of older individuals in the workplace and the huge benefits of multigenerational teams, although there is still a long way to go.”

Mr Lewis said work practices are starting to be adapted to be more inclusive for people of all ages, which has made it easier for those aged over 70 to continue working.

Previous research by the organisation found that almost half of self-employed workers across the UK are over the age of 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A study of official data found that the proportion of self-employed workers aged over 50 has grown year-on-year for the past 10 years.

It comes after the Government said last month that a rise in the state pension age to 68 could be delayed although no decision will be taken until after the next general election.

The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, announced in his budget last month that he will bring in reforms in order to make it easier for those who wish to work longer to do so.

He told MPs that he will increase the number of people given a “Mid-life MOT” through financial, health and career guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Mr Hunt said he will introduce a “new kind of apprenticeship targeted at the over 50s who want to return to work”.