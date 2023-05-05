All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
17 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Terry Fox: Sheffield council leader to resign

Terry Fox, the leader of Sheffield council, has confirmed that he will stand down ahead of the local election results in the city.

Mason Boycott-Owen
By Mason Boycott-Owen
Published 5th May 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:18 BST

The Labour councillor said in a letter to his colleagues that he had helped the party navigate “uncharted waters” in the city.

“By working together, respecting each other and supporting everyone, we have delivered on our pledges, delivered balanced budgets and delivered for Sheffield,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm proud to have been the Leader of the Labour Group and I would like to thank each and every comrade for giving me the opportunity to serve in this role for the last two years.”

Most Popular
Labour is forcing the leader of Sheffield Council Terry Fox to step down following a series of failures including the street tree scandal and the Fargate shipping containers fiasco.Labour is forcing the leader of Sheffield Council Terry Fox to step down following a series of failures including the street tree scandal and the Fargate shipping containers fiasco.
Labour is forcing the leader of Sheffield Council Terry Fox to step down following a series of failures including the street tree scandal and the Fargate shipping containers fiasco.

It comes after The Yorkshire Post revealed that Mr Fox would be forced out as leader of the council by the national Labour Party after a series of failures in Sheffield.

Mr Fox previously resisted calls to resign following a damning report into the felling of thousands of trees in Sheffield.

Related topics:Terry FoxSheffieldLabourLabour GroupYorkshire Post