The Labour councillor said in a letter to his colleagues that he had helped the party navigate “uncharted waters” in the city.
“By working together, respecting each other and supporting everyone, we have delivered on our pledges, delivered balanced budgets and delivered for Sheffield,” he said.
"I'm proud to have been the Leader of the Labour Group and I would like to thank each and every comrade for giving me the opportunity to serve in this role for the last two years.”
It comes after The Yorkshire Post revealed that Mr Fox would be forced out as leader of the council by the national Labour Party after a series of failures in Sheffield.
Mr Fox previously resisted calls to resign following a damning report into the felling of thousands of trees in Sheffield.