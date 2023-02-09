Tesco’s plans to build a supermarket in Yorkshire have been recommended for approval in a council report.

The supermarket chain has wanted to build on the site of an old gasworks on Skipton Road in Harrogate for over a decade. It previously won planning permission in 2012 but it never went ahead with the development, with Tesco blaming changing market conditions. At the time, the plans drew fierce opposition from some residents who were concerned about its impact on retail in the town centre.

But this time around, the proposal, which is smaller than what was intended a decade ago, has proved to be more palatable to the Harrogate public. The store would be 3,651 square metres and include a petrol station, 200 car parking spaces and electric vehicle charging points. Tesco says 100 jobs would be created.

Tesco argues the supermarket is now needed more than ever due to the profileration of new housing around Skipton Road and in Killinghall. But it has faced objections from the Co-op, which has been the anchor tenant of the Jennyfield local centre since 1980. The Co-op claims a new Tesco would lure shoppers and damage takings. Waitrose has also objected to the scheme.

How the Tesco in Harrogate could look

Although the plans are recommended for approval by Harrogate Borough Council planning officer Kate Broadbank, it does not mean it is approved yet. Councillors on Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee will meet next Tuesday afternoon to make the final decision.

Key to the Co-op’s argument is a policy in Harrogate Borough Council’s Harrogate district Local Plan 2014-35, which says development must not “lead to a significant adverse impact” of local centres, such as the one in Jennyfields.

Ms Broadbank’s report describes the potential impact on the Co-op and therefore the Jennyfield local centre as a “concern.” The report estimates that the cumiliative impact on the Co-op could be as high as -22.4 per cent. The report says the proposal therefore “fails to demonstrate compliance” with a policy test in the Local Plan.

For mitigation, the council will ask Tesco to agree to open a Tesco Express at the Jennyfields local centre if the Co-op closes within five years of the Tesco supermarket opening. A post office and pharmacy would also be required.

Tesco proposes a new roundabout would be built on the A59 to provide access for shoppers. It says this has been designed to take into account NYCC’s proposal to widen Oak Beck Bridge.

A footpath would be built along the northern edge of the roundabout and a segregated cycle lane would also be added along part of Skipton Road. North Yorkshire County Council has requested a contribution of £50,000 for improvements to the bus stops on Skipton Road and Ripon Road. Despite the concerns over its impact on other supermarkets in Harrogate, Ms Broadbank’s report concludes that a new Tesco would give an overall boost to the town.

