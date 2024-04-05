Tetley Brewery: Hundreds of homes planned for former brewery site in Yorkshire

Leeds City Council’s plans panel will view a pre-application presentation on the scheme from building developer Vastint. The project would see 502 flats built at the 3.2-hectare site, east of Crown Point Road. Street-level shop units would also be created as part of the project, which is part of wider plans for the site which include a hotel and a new park.

Existing buildings would be demolished to make way for the scheme, the presentation said.

A report to the plans panel said: “The emerging proposals offer a significant potential to regenerate a large and prominently located vacant brownfield city centre site. The phase-two development is likely to deliver a significant number of new homes, offices and employment opportunities, visitor accommodation, public realm and new pedestrian routes that would help to connect the site with the city centre and the established communities to the south. ”

A view of the entrance to Tetley's Brewery taken from Hunslet Lane in October 1999

The report said around 80 per cent of the flats would be two or three bedrooms. Commercial units at the site would have a maximum 1,900 square metres of floor space. The multi-storey would be around 11,500sqm.

The potential safety risks of strong winds for traffic near the site were also being investigated, the report said.

It said: “Due to the scale of the development there is a significant potential for the generation of strong winds around and inside the development. The applicant has stated that they plan on engaging with a wind consultant once parameters have been agreed.”