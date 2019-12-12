The 2019 General Election in cartoons - Brexit, I'm A Celeb and Power Up The North

A Clear Vision For Britain by Graeme Bandeira
There's not may things much better for a cartoonist than a General Election - and it was no different for The Yorkshire Post's Graeme Bandeira.

We've put together nine of his best cartoons from this latest election campaign for you to enjoy.