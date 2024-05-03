North Yorkshire Council’s Selby and Ainsty constituency planning committee heard councillors had little option but to pass the retrospective change of use of The Kings Arms, Beal, near Eggborough, despite its owners having sparked anger amongst some residents over an “eyesore” fence and the footpath.

An officer’s report to the meeting stated the plan had led to a petition with 138 signatures and nearly 150 letters to the council, of which 51 were in support and 97 objecting.

In a statement to the meeting, the applicants said they had been “extremely respectful to local residents” since opening the new-look premises over the past year, making a “minimum of noise” and that there had been no complaints to environmental health.

The King's Arms pub in Beal, before it was transformed into The Retreat

The statement added: “The Jenny Wren pub, within a three-minute walk, regularly offers live music, often starting as late as 9pm and running after 11.30pm, which appears not to be an issue for the Beal community in terms of noise pollution.”

The retreat would support people from a variety of minority groups and charities and If the proposal was refused, the meeting heard, members of the community would be unable to use the facilities.

The statement added: “The property remains a local asset that remains available for the community of Beal and beyond, to book for celebrations in the same way they could under previous ownership with the added benefit that the property is available for their sole use.”

Members were told the footpath issue was not a planning matter and that a diversion was being considered by the council’s public rights of way team.

Officers said the site would continue to be controlled by the pub’s licence, allowing for the sale of alcohol and entertainment to be put on within set hours.

Nevertheless, a resident told the meeting granting planning consent to the applicants for the change of use while there were outstanding issues over such matters as fencing and the path would be to “reward their intransigence”.

He said: “They have, from the beginning of this process, consistently shown a flagrant disregard for all necessary legislation and a complete disrespect for the local community, particularly the old and infirm with their illegal activity.

“All we are asking is for fair play. Please withhold the planning consent until such time that they have demonstrated appropriate sense of responsibility and comply with the requirements of law.”

Several members of the committee said while they were uncomfortable about approving what amounted to a “messy” application, planning rules meant they had little or no room to refuse it.

Calling for the footpath diversion and plans for a fence to be scrutinised, Councillor Bob Packham said he fully understood residents’ frustration over issues such as the path, but the writer’s retreat would amount to a less intensive use of the site than when it had been a pub.