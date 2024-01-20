The long and winding A64 dualling saga: What a road tells us about levelling up

For some, the state of the A64 is emblematic of a much broader, more deep–seated problem.

Its frequent tailbacks, accident hotspots and heavily congested single carriageways signify generations of underinvestment, of decay, of deference for economic growth in London and the south, and neglect of the north.

News that the duelling appears to be back on the agenda will be welcome for some, but Yorkshire’s leaders - and its people - are too long in the tooth to get carried away.

For others, the timing of the resurfacing of the news - months from the first mayoral vote for the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority (YNYCA) and in a General Election year, reeks of pork barrel politics.

The A64 near the Hopgrove Roundabout, York, showing the single track road. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th January 2024

And as the political hand-wringing continues, so too does the economic stifling - the day trips taken elsewhere, the businesses missing deliveries, the hours of productivity frittered in jams.

Few have real optimism that the scheme will be built this decade. Some doubt it will materialise next decade. But whether these fears are legitimate or not is perhaps not the key point.

The real issue, and the one which many will take into the ballot box, is the feeling of distrust, of broken promises, of yet more words and endless visions of sunlit uplands but no tangible action.

Those feeling apathetic to the news don’t even have to cast their minds back very long.

The whole debacle last year, with subtle hints and visits from ministers weeks before the crushing, if not entirely unforeseen announcement that it would not in fact be included in the latest rounds of funding pledges, will feel eerily similar to the current status quo.

But those with the ability to cast their minds back further will know last year was just the latest in a long line of false dawns.

At one minute to midnight, on Monday, August 1 1966, congestion on the A64 was first raised in Parliament by the late Michael Alison, Conservative MP for the former constituency of Barkston Ash.

Reading those transcripts in Hansard, discussing a stretch now dualled near Tadcaster, it was a speech which could have been made yesterday, rather than two days after England lifted the World Cup at Wembley.

He told the Commons: “It is a problem which is not only of local significance but has regional and national repercussions.”

He went on to say: “Present traffic is causing a complete breakdown in communications, not only in the region with which I am concerned, but in a wide area on either side.”

Now, 34 Secretaries of State for Transport later, the issue of the York to Scarborough stretch remains unresolved.

David Skaith is the Labour candidate for the YNYCA mayoralty elections in May.

He said: “In March last year we heard lots of warm words and then it was pushed back again. There’s a definite feeling of it’s just another delay, it's another broken promise, it's saying we're going to do this and then nothing actually happening.

“It's endless talk and endless broken promises and we've had it now for 14 years - is it back on the table, is it not back on the table - is it just something they're saying to get some short-term traction to win a few extra votes?

“Is it something that could legitimately happen or is it just more words? We don't need words, we need investment, and action and people getting on with stuff.”

Frustration about the length of wait for the project to get off the ground cuts along party lines.

Keane Duncan is the Conservative candidate for the mayoralty in May, as well as being the portfolio holder for roads on North Yorkshire Council.

Asked whether he shares other people's frustration that it has taken so long, he said: ”We've missed out so many times, we can't miss out again.

“I'm not standing here and saying I will deliver the (dualling of the) A64 because I can't make that pledge, but I am saying that I will do what is in my power and that's what this multi-million pound contribution is - to try to strengthen that case to seal the deal with the government.

“Looking back through history at difficult things that have ended up happening and where there has been success, we have to remain hopeful, we have to remain upbeat.

“We can't give in, and with the potential for an announcement coming in a matter of weeks we have to keep momentum moving forward, but I do understand the frustration.”

York Liberal Democrats' group leader, Coun Nigel Ayre, said: “Liberal Democrats expressed dismay last year when the Conservative government announced that the planned dualling of the A64 between Hopgrove and Barton le Willows won’t start until 2030 at the earliest.

“The congestion that regularly clogs up the A64 has a huge impact on local residents and businesses and is holding back the local economy.

“For all their talk about ‘levelling up’ the north, the reality is that we are being starved of much-needed infrastructure investment by this government.

“Liberal Democrats in York and North Yorkshire will continue to lobby the Government to make good on their promises to our area.”

The leader of City of York Council, Coun Claire Douglas, said: “The dualling of the A64 is long overdue and has no current prospect of being funded by this Conservative government.

“Local photos of Conservative MPs and ministers are designed simply to kid the public into believing something is about to happen, in advance of mayoral and general elections, but people have long memories and have heard all the promises before.

“Strategic projects like A64 dualling that support economic growth cannot continue to be put off, not least as they become more and more expensive, and more unaffordable, the longer the government waits”.

But for Tory MPs in the region, Mr Duncan’s pledge does realistically raise the prospects of progress.

Since its first airing in Parliament 58 years ago, it has been brought up frequently since, notably - and most often - by the Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake.

Back in 2019, he asked then Transport Secretary Grant Shapps: “The dualling of the A64 was first mooted in The Yorkshire Post in 1905, since when it has been promised and cancelled several times, despite being much needed.

“Its delivery would massively reduce the journey time between York, Malton, Pickering, Scarborough and Filey. Will my right honourable friend update the House on plans to dual the A64?

To which Mr Shapps replied “My honourable friend has been a long-term advocate of dualling the A64 north-east of York.

“I can confirm that it will be one of my department’s options for consideration in the enhancements programme under the road investment strategy from 2025.”

This was again pushed back last year.

Speaking about the latest announcement, Mr Hollinrake said: “As the campaign for dualling the A64 enters a critical stage, it’s vital that as many people as possible voice their support.

“MPs stand with Keane to do everything it takes to deliver this upgrade that is so essential to

our economy, businesses, visitors and local residents.”

Julian Sturdy, Conservative MP for York Outer, said: “Keane’s pledge gives us the very best chance of making the case to the Government and securing the dualling the A64 at long last.

“The Government must demonstrate it’s truly serious about levelling up our region by committing the investment required for this major infrastructure improvement.

“Dualling the A64, alongside upgrades to the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, will better connect our city and end the gridlock holding back our region’s economy.”

Echoing his fellow Tory MPs, Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “Although this section of road is 40 miles from Scarborough, this is the single most important investment needed to secure continued economic investment and growth.

“Companies like Plaxton’s and McCain rely on ‘just in time’ deliveries and getting heavy goods vehicles into the coast.

“Tourism relies on this road too and, particularly at peak summer weekends, families can be deterred from returning if they have a bad experience with congestion delays.