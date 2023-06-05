‘The most useless street light in the country’ which has been 'eaten' by trees in Yorkshire

A petition to move “the most useless street light in the country” that has basically been “eaten” by trees over the years next to a busy footpath has been rejected by the local council.

Residents raised their concerns with a street light in Inglewood, in Barnsley, which is now surrounded by trees and the weed, practically making it invisible. However Barnsley Council did not support their petition – signed by more than 65 people – to move it, the cabinet heard.

In a support document, the council said the cost would be “£20,000”.

It said: “To achieve the requested relocation of the lighting column, the energy supplier (Northern PowerGrid), has requested a new supply cable to comply with current regulations. Together with the replacement column and lantern, the estimated cost last year was circa £20k, but given the current rate of inflation, this is likely to increase.”

Coun Dickie Denton said people didn’t feel safe in the area – especially during the winter months when it’s already dark in the afternoon.

He said: “I think we should enter a competition for the most useless streetlight in the country. The streetlight was put over there (next to the path) and all these trees have just grown up. So we’ve got this whole footpath which is completely unlit. There is no streetlight at all.

“The residents raised it with me and I’ve been petitioning the council for over a year now to do something about it – and they’re telling me they haven’t got the fund despite spending millions in the town centre.

“They (the council) described this as an ‘enhancement’. This is not a streetlight enhancement. The streetlight is already there so they deemed it necessary in the first place to put it there for safety but they don’t deem it necessary to move it. We’ve got a rise in crime. I just don’t want to be doing an interview with you in six months’ time in the winter saying ‘I told you so’.”

Coun James Higginbottom, cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “As a local highway authority, we receive an allocation of funding for the maintenance of street lighting located in the adopted highway. The street light referred to in the petition is located on a footpath which is not part of the adopted highway network and therefore cannot be maintained at public expense.