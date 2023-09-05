Campaigners have called on councillors to stop the conversion of Hull’s The New Clarence pub building after more than 100 people backed its bid to become a community asset.

A group of 111 former staff and customers of the city centre pub have called for an application to convert it into a 29-bed HMO to be refused. Ian Ibbetson, the pub’s former landlord, said the group wanted the pub to be protected because of its value to the community, particularly amid the cost of living crisis.

But applicants Kingston Apartments stated in their plans that The New Clarence had been trading poorly for some time in part due to a general decline in the pub industry. The call comes ahead of Kingston Apartments’ plans going before Hull City Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday, September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub closed on Friday, June 30, around two years after Mr Ibbetson first took it on during the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Ibbetson said at the time that landlords would need to think outside the box if pubs were to survive. The New Clarence hosted choir practices, history and science talks, chess matches and other events during the two years it was open.

The outside of The New Clarence pub in Charles Street, Hull

At least 26 objections have been lodged against the plans to convert it, with one saying pubs were needed in Hull’s New Town conservation area to help keep it alive. The campaign group has since lodged a bid to get the building listed as an Asset of Community Value. The status recognises a building’s value to locals for cultural, recreational or other ‘social interests’.

Buildings with the status allow people to launched a Community Right to Bid if they are sold within five years of them being listed. If the application is approved, it would be one of three Assets of Community Value in Hull, along with the MKM Stadium and the Setting Dyke green space.

A report on the plans stated the council had accepted the building qualifies for the status and the request is still being considered, but it added the application was not seen as a reason to refuse the HMO plans or put them on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ibbetson said people had been quick to offer to help save the pub building.

The former landlord said: “I was asked to help when it was discovered that just 21 people forming a group could help protect places like The New Clarence and I had the mailing list of the pub’s regular customers. I sent out the email and we had more than a hundred people respond with offers of support just 24 hours later.”

But the developers said the pub had closed after relying on passing trade from people going to Hull New Theatre while the nighttime economy had moved away from the area. They added a HMO was the best way to guarantee the building’s future and they planned to retain its facade and other features as a nod to its past.