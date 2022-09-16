A planning application has been submitted to Bradford Council to build nine homes at Mytholmes Lane in Oakworth. The site is a short distance from Oakworth Rail Station – the main filming location for the beloved family film, and its sequel, which was released earlier this year.

And part of the site is opposite a property on Station Road that doubled up as the home of Bernard Cribbins character Station Master Perks.

The site is Green Belt, although it has been used as parking for years.

The site near Oakworth Station

The application, submitted by the Standard Life Trustee Company, says: “The site originally associated with SA Labels who for many years occupied the nearby factory can, because of its former use, be classed as previously developed and has the appearance of neglect.

“The development of this small site will not prejudice the purpose of Green Belt land.”

It says the land is currently used for parking by local residents. If the plans are approved, dedicated parking spaces will be provided on the site for existing residents.