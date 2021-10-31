The Yorkshire farmers’ cafe and shop cutting down on food miles and waste

Ben and Emma Mosey, owners of Minskip Farm Shop Minskip Road, Boroughbridge Picture James Hardisty

“It was very important to us when we opened the cafe in the midst of the pandemic that our carbon footprint and our food miles were as low as possible,” said Ms Mosey.

To that end, 90 per cent of the food served is sourced within 30 miles and nearly 50 per cent within 10 miles of their cafe and free range chicken farm and award-winning farm shop in Boroughbridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the main ingredient in most of their dishes – eggs – travel just a few metres.

“When we set up the cafe we wanted it to really reflect what we do here and we are primarily a free range chicken farm,” said Ms Mosey.

“It also means that we can reduce food waste as we only use what we need.

“All our meat comes from local farmers and butchers.

“This means lower food miles, better welfare and more reasonable prices.

“As farmers, we value the lives of animals more than most.”

Being adjacent to their Minskip Farm Shop means that any produce from the shop within a few days of its use by date is taken off the shelves and either used in the cafe or frozen for later use.

And any other food will be fed to the ‘‘waste warriors’’ – the Minskip farm shop’s pigs or to the hens.

Staff are also trying to encourage customers to be more aware of waste and offer a refill service for dried and household goods.

All the produce is loose and there is no plastic packaging.

Ms Mosey added: “We do have solar panels and plan to have more although energy efficiency is something we are keen to have a proper look at in the near future.”