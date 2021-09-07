Stock image of a nurse (PA)

Conservative backbenchers have reacted angrily to reports that ministers are set to hike National Insurance to fund the changes in England – in breach of their general election commitment.

Critics warned changes that would benefit elderly homeowners in the affluent South East at the expense of working families would undermine the Government’s “levelling up” agenda.

Rother Valley MP Alex Stafford - who was elected to the so-called Red Wall seat in 2019 - believes “we need to have a plan for social care” and that “throwing money” at the issue without a plan “is not going to make things better”.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “We’re Conservatives - we shouldn’t be raising taxes without a plan, it has to be justified.”

Mr Stafford expressed relief that the issue was now being spoken about seriously, but added: “We can’t be taking money out of people’s pockets unless we can show them that it’s going to make things better.”

With an announcement expected as early as this week, Downing Street remained tight-lipped over the details of the plan which has been thrashed out by Mr Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Tory peer Baroness Altmann has also voiced her unhappiness at the “rumours of a rise in National Insurance” and said that funding reform could not be achieved equitably or sustainably in this way and she hopes that the Government do not make an “historic mistake” on the issue.

She said: “The way forward is, in my view, a social insurance arrangement, covering health and care needs together so that we have a unified system which does not distinguish between different ways of being disabled, but treats all those who need care with dignity and meets their basic needs.

“A new system that raises funds each year from all age groups can bring in more money, more quickly, to ensure better standards of care, higher pay, more qualified staff and more financially sustainable care homes. I do hope the Government will not make a historic mistake this week.”

Tory former chancellors Lord Hammond, Lord Clarke and Lord Lamont have all criticised the plan to increase National Insurance, while former prime minister Sir John Major said it was “regressive”.