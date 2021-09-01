Third coronavirus jab to be offered to people with severely weakened immune systems

File photo dated 23/01/21 of a phial of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (PA)

The NHS is now preparing to contact around half a million people over 12-years-old with severely weakened immune systems, following a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that they be given a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

This announcement is separate to any decision on a booster programme, but it is understood news on that is expected soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving its recommendation on Wednesday, the JCVI said people who were severely immunosuppressed at the time of their first or second dose of vaccine my not have been able to mount a full response to vaccination, meaning they could be less protected than the wider population.

The committee said studies are ongoing to see how effective a third dose is for this group of people. As it is considered unlikely to cause any harm, they have decided that a third jab can be safely offered and might boost protection.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he is “determined to ensure we are doing all we can to protect people in this group and a third dose will help deliver that.”

Reacting to the news on Wednesday evening, Mr Javid added: ““This is not the start of the booster programme – we are continuing to plan for this to begin in September to ensure the protection people have built from vaccines is maintained over time and ahead of the winter. We will prioritise those most at risk to COVID-19, including those who are eligible for a third primary vaccine, for boosters based on the final advice of the JCVI.