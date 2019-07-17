This is why roads in Otley, Headingley and Hunslet in Leeds will be shut in September

Roads around Leeds will be closed to traffic later this year as part of a new “car free day”, a senior Leeds City councillor revealed last night.

The council’s portfolio holder for planning and transport Coun Lisa Mulherin made the announcement during a speech at an event entitled The Big Leeds Climate Conversation.

Parts of Leeds will be closed to traffic for a day in September. (Credit: Getty)

Leeds City Council later confirmed that roads will be closed in Otley, Headingley and Hunslet on Sunday, September 22 this year to celebrate World Car Free Day.

Speaking at the event, Coun Mulherin said: “Tackling climate change is the greatest challenge we face. It won’t be possible without work from the government, the private and voluntary sector.

“It is also an unprecedented opportunity to improve the quality of life for people, making a city that is healthier, more sustainable and fairer for everyone.”

“It is critical that we bring those who aren’t in this room and who aren’t fully aware of the need to tackle the climate emergency with us.

“We want to become a carbon neutral council but we want to ask the biggest nine carbon emitters in the city to do the same.

“Every organisation has a part to play, that is why we are announcing a new £150,000 funding competition to help reduce car journeys from our roads.

“Every weekday morning it is estimated that 60,000 people drive into Leeds alone, causing congestion, worsening air pollution and damaging health.

“Over the next few months I am pleased to announce plans for a programme of car free days for communities across the Leeds district. Starting with three in September on car free days and two in our inner cities – this will be a rolling programme going into next year.”

The exact identities of the closed roads have not yet been revealed by the council.

The council confirmed the plans were formed off the back of the popularity of Clean Air Day, and that the authority would help deliver eleven community-led car free days in different areas of the city over the next year.

Plans for the remaining car free days will begin to be developed at meetings of the city’s ten community committees later this year.