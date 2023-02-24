Thousands of Government jobs moved to Yorkshire in £60 million boost to region

Thousands of government jobs have now been moved to the North and Yorkshire, new figures have shown.

Data from the Cabinet Office shows that more than 11,000 roles have been moved outside of London, over half of the Government’s target of 22,000 by 2030.

This includes 2,252 jobs in Yorkshire and the Humber, with around 1,800 more civil servants based in Leeds and Sheffield.

The Cabinet Office said that around eight out of ten roles under its Places for Growth programme have been filled by local people.

Government modelling suggests that the programme will provide an economic boost of up to £1.4 billion across the country.

Relocation studies predicted that for every 1,000 roles relocated, there is a local economic benefit of £30 million, meaning Yorkshire could see more than £60 million in benefits for the region.

Jeremy Quin, minister for the Cabinet Office visited the site of a new Hub in Manchester today which is set to be completed by 2025.

He said: “The programme to move government roles out of London is a key part of the plan to deliver on the Prime Minister's top priorities, particularly when it comes to growing the economy across the whole UK.

“By putting local voices at the heart of policy-making, we’re also moving power out of Westminster and into the hands of communities.

“I am so pleased to be in Manchester today as we kick off construction on the new First Street Government Hub, which will enable hundreds of jobs to move to Manchester and bring millions of pounds to the local economy.”

Ben Rimmington, a Director General at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, who is from West Yorkshire, was previously based in London before moving North to be closer to family.

He said: “It has been a really fantastic experience to lead the growth of the BEIS and now DESNZ presence in Salford.