Even former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who currently holds the Richmond seat with a 47.2 per cent lead, would lose his seat by several thousand votes, the Yorkshire Post can exclusively reveal.

Labour would win every seat in the county on current polling, five with more than 70 per cent or more of the vote and half with more than 60 per cent.

Cleethorpes, which the Conservatives currently hold by 21,000 votes, would be the most marginal in Yorkshire and the Humber, but Labour would still be projected to win it by two per cent.

Prime Minister Liz Truss

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staggering figures come after a disastrous fortnight for the Tories, in which tax cuts for the wealthiest in the mini-budget prompted the Bank of England to intervene to stabilise the pound.

A lack of detail as to how the tax cuts would be funded, as well as a decision by the Government not to publish forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility, spooked traders and have subsequently sent mortgage rates soaring.

The new research, carried out by Survation for 38 Degrees, shows a constituency-level forecast for the whole of the county. The same model was used in the 2019 election to correctly call 94 per cent of seats.

The stark survey also revealed people’s deep pessimism over their future financial well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those surveyed, 29 per cent of people in Yorkshire are worried they might have to use a foodbank, 26 per cent are concerned about being made homeless, and 41 per cent fear they won’t be able to pay their rent or mortgage.

On energy, the numbers are even more alarming for the Tories, with 61 per cent scared they may not be able to pay their energy bills, and 62 per cent feeling they might have to cut back on buying essentials like groceries.

Matthew McGregor, CEO at campaign group 38 Degrees, said: "Voters in Yorkshire are not stupid: they can see the government sabotaging our economy and their living standards so it's no surprise this poll shows a humiliating collapse in support for the Conservatives."

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor and MP for Leeds West said: “People in Yorkshire and the Humber have been utterly let down by twelve years of Conservative governments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are in a Tory economic crisis that was made in Downing Street and is now being paid for by working people.

"The Tories must reverse their disastrous kamikaze budget now so we can stabilise our economy.

"The choice Yorkshire and our whole country now face is stark. Unfunded borrowing to give tax cuts to the wealthiest few with the Conservatives - or responsible finances and a fairer, greener, more dynamic future with Labour.”