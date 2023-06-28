All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Tory council leader praises Ben Houchen for 'doing an outstanding job'

East Riding Council’s new Conservative leader lavished praise on Teeside Mayor Ben Houchen for “doing an outstanding job” during a debate on devolution.
Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 28th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 17:32 BST

After years of getting nowhere with a “county” deal, which would see power switching between East Riding and Hull Councils annually, they are now talking to the government about a mayoral devolution deal.

Council leader Anne Handley said some councillors were concerned that a mayor would be “unaccountably powerful” but insisted they would be held to account by a mayoral cabinet, with representatives from both councils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said the idea of a mayor “being a monarch like figure is yet another myth that we must work together to bust.”

Most Popular
Council leader Anne HandleyCouncil leader Anne Handley
Council leader Anne Handley

However Lib Dem David Nolan asked her: “Do you not recognise that what’s happening in Teesside under Ben Houchen is something that’s not accountable to residents or the mayoral board and judging by all the reports, in Private Eye and on Newsnight, he’s not acting in the public interest?”

Coun Handley countered that the Mayor’s vote share “is up to 73 per cent” and said he’d brought £1.6bn into the region.

She said: “I think Ben Houchen is doing an outstanding job and I would be absolutely delighted to think that is the sort of money we can bring into East Yorkshire.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Handley was also asked whether there would be a referendum on having a mayor so “it doesn’t just go to the parish councils for a chat”.

She said: “I can’t promise a referendum today, we are at the beginning.”

At the same meeting councillors voted unanimously to cease their £120 million pension fund investment in fossil fuels.

The motion included a committment to fully divest from fossil fuel funds including direct ownership by May 2028.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire Party councillor Andy Walker said it would mean a “minor financial realignment of just two per cent of the total fund being reinvested.”

He said it would send a “clear message...that we want to be part of the solution”.

As of May, 14 council areas in England are using the "mayor and cabinet” system.

Related topics:Ben HouchenMayor