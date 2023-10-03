The Conservative candidate for Mayor of North Yorkshire, Keane Duncan, has warned that the Conservatives are in a “youth crisis”.

It comes after polling from YouGov showed that just 1 per cent of 18-to 24-year-

olds plan to vote Conservative at the next election.

“Fifty years ago, class was the dividing line in British politics. Today, the new dividing

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tory Mayoral candidate for North Yorkshire, Keane Duncan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

line is age,” the 28-year-old told a fringe event entitled The Future of Conservatism.

“We are haemorrhaging support from younger voters. This represents a crisis for our party that we must turnaround if we are to win the next election.”

Mr Keane would be the UK’s youngest ever directly-elected mayor if successful in May’s election.

Addressing the issue of his own young age, he told Young Conservatives at the event: “It’s more important than ever to have younger representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My message to you all: please do not be dissuaded, do not be deterred by those out of touch with the reality of the predicament facing our party.

“It could not be more important than now for the party’s younger generation to step forward.

“We are the future of our party, the future of Conservatism and the future of the country.