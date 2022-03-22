Tory MP Andrew Percy explains why he joined Labour's Sadiq Khan on Yorkshire train factory visit

Brigg and Goole MP Andrew Percy said the Siemens site which is due to build new Tube trains is “an example of how investing in London can be positive for the North of England” as he toured the site with Mr Khan yesterday.

The London mayor used the visit to urge the Government to agree a long-term capital investment deal for Transport for London and thereby unlock further investment at the Goole site, which is due to open next year.

Mr Percy said of his decision to join the visit after being invited by Mr Khan: “I will work with anybody for the good of our town because this is about people’s jobs and the future of our area.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (left) with Andrew Percy MP Brigg & Goole during his visit to the Siemens Mobility factory in Goole

“It doesn’t matter what people’s politics are - we are all agreed that actually by investing across the country you bring benefit to the whole country.

“This is an example of how investing in London can be positive for the North of England.

“This factory isn’t just being constructed to make TfL trains, we want them to make lots of other trains as well.

“But that is obviously the catalyst for making this development happen so it is important we all work together.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and MP for Brigg and Goole Andrew Percy (left) during a visit to Airmyn Park Primary School in Goole.

“We have political divisions, but we all want more jobs and we all want successful British manufacturing and by investing in the South of England you can bring benefits across the North.

“I’m happy to be here and will work with Sadiq and whoever for the good of our town.”

When asked about Mr Khan’s criticisms of Government in relation to TfL funding, Mr Percy said: “Sadiq is the Mayor of London and is making the political points he needs to make and I would be making if I was in his position about the future of transport in London.

“I’m focusing on the positives - we are building the Piccadilly line trains and there’s lots of other train contracts coming up across the UK.”