Tory MP says taxpayers' money should not be spent on 'drag and glam camp' for children

A Tory MP said taxpayers’ money should not be spent on holiday activities for children that are led by drag queens.

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, spoke out after children were invited to take part in a “drag and glam camp” in Woodfield Park, Doncaster, during the Easter Holiday last week.

The free-entry event, for children between six and 17, was booked by Doncaster Council, as part of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme.

Mr Fletcher said he wanted to ask Education Secretary Gillian Keegan for her view on the event during a debate in the House of Commons earlier this week, but “we ran out of time”.

“I have written to Doncaster Council about this and asked for their assurance that this will not occur again,” he said.

“Sadly I have been given no such assurances. I will be pursuing this as it cannot be right that taxpayers money is being used in this fashion.”

The council has been approached for comment.

Earlier this month, the National Education Union said teachers should support drag queen story time events to create a “more inclusive atmosphere” in schools.

A motion passed at the union’s annual conference said these events can “help challenge the heteronormative culture” in education.

Mary Bousted, NEU Joint General Secretary, said: “Teachers need time and support to develop curriculum resources which are inclusive and representative, and such time for building a creative curriculum is in very short supply.

“The Government is seriously failing to support trans people which means the creation of LGBT+ spaces and networks in schools and colleges is now more necessary.”