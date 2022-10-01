Yesterday saw the value of the pound fall yet again after the Prime Minister and her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced they would not bow to pressure and reveal further details of what their mini-budget will do to the country’s finances.

Polling on Thursday suggested that the Labour Party may now have as much as a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, a result if replicated at a general election, could see the Tories all but wiped out as a political force.

A further poll yesterday by YouGov showed that 51 per cent of the public think Liz Truss should resign, including over a third of those who voted for her party in 2019.

Embargoed to 2200 Friday September 30 Prime Minister Liz Truss during a visit to the British Gas training academy, near Dartford, in north west Kent, to coincide with support for energy bills coming into effect on 1st October. Picture date: Friday September 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Budget. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

This has prompted dismay from her MPs, with some publicly conceding that they will now lose the next election to Sir Keir Starmer, which could still be over two years away.

“I think it’s hard to construct an argument now that the Conservatives can win that general election,” the senior Tory MP, Charles Walker, told Times Radio yesterday.

“Our duty to the country is to get the public finances in the best shape possible. So if we do lose the general election, we hand over some form of a legacy to the party or government that replaces us.

Meanwhile Peter Aldous, who has been a Tory MP since 2010, said that “time is running out to show the British people that the Conservative Party deserves to retain the honour of serving as their government”.

