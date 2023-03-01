Tory MPs told not to pressure DUP into supporting Northern Ireland deal

Unionist parties in Northern Ireland have tentatively indicated their support for Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework amid warnings that the DUP should not be rushed into a decision.

Downing Street yesterday welcomed comments by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on the deal agreed between the UK and the EU over the post-Brexit movement of goods.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the party’s deputy leader, earlier told the BBC that “at first reading” the so-called “Stormont brake” mechanism in the agreement will allow the ability for Northern Ireland to veto EU laws which could impact the country’s trade with the rest of the UK.

However, despite a positive cross-party reception for the deal announced on Monday by Rishi Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both the Prime Minister and Northern Ireland leaders remained insistent that the agreement of the country’s political parties could not be rushed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Mr Sunak is visiting Northern Ireland to sell the Windsor Framework deal secured with the European Union. Picture date: Tuesday February 28, 2023. PA Photo. The framework removes the Northern Ireland Protocol's barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a "veto" to politicians in Stormont on EU law - a set of concessions from Brussels that went further than some expected. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sir Jeffrey said yesterday that the DUP will “take our time” over studying the agreement.

“This is a very complex agreement, we need to understand it, the legal text we only received yesterday afternoon so we’re going to take time to study the legal text, to get legal advice on it, and then we’ll come to a conclusion on the agreement as a whole,” he added.

Meanwhile Mr Sunak told his MPs that the DUP need to be given “time and space” and avoid another “Westminster drama” as seen under his predecessors.

Mr Sunak addressed Tory backbenchers at the 1922 Committee in the Commons on Tuesday evening after a visit to Northern Ireland in an attempt to shore up support.

He was understood to have told colleagues he had “spent a lot of time” with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as he seeks to break the deadlock in the region.

“And I would just say one thing to you all: we should give him and the DUP time and space,” Mr Sunak said as he acknowledged a “spectrum of views” within the unionist party.

“So let’s not pressure them for an instant answer,” Mr Sunak added.

Selling the deal in Northern Ireland today, Mr Sunak said that the special relationship of having access to EU and UK markets would make Northern Ireland “like the world’s most exciting economic zone” for international investors.

“If we get this right, if we get this framework implemented, if we get the Executive back up and running here, Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world, European continent – in having privileged access, not just to the UK home market, which is enormous… but also the European Union single market,” he said during a visit to a Coca Cola factory in Lisburn, County Antrim.

“Nobody else has that. No one. Only you guys: only here, and that is the prize.”

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said she had spoken to the Prime Minister in a phone conversation.

“I welcomed yesterday’s breakthrough. The deal is now done,” she said.

“The priority must now be getting Stormont up and moving without delay.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it was “disingenuous” for any political party to suggest it would take weeks or months to formulate a response to the Windsor Framework.

He said: “Stormont could be up and running now. You could have an executive now, and at the same time we could be looking at this framework.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long meanwhile said this was the deal Northern Ireland could have had in 2019 “if we had a serious prime minister”.

Tory MPs last night were waiting with “bated breath” for the verdict of unionists on Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal as the DUP were warned the Windsor pact is the best offer they will get.

Speaking to reporters after the Prime Minister’s speech to the 1922 committee, Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker said: “I cannot see how we will get better than this … this is the deal.

“I’m really clear, there isn’t a different deal available, this is what’s been negotiated and it’s good.

