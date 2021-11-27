Tory social care rebel Jason McCartney 'absolutely clear' he still backs Boris Johnson

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney was among 19 Conservative rebels to vote against a change to social care reforms on Monday, along with Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake and Andrew Percy, who represents Brigg and Goole.

There have been concerns that a move to count only individual payments towards an £86,000 cap on care costs and not local authority contributions would cost poorer recipients more in assets than the wealthy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McCartney described his vote as part of an “ongoing process”, with the plans now due to go to the Lords for discussion.

Jason McCartney, Conservative MP for Colne Valley

He said: “MPs want to work with the Government to make plans better for their constituents.”

Mr McCartney added that despite being among those disappointed by the Government cutting the HS2 Eastern leg to Leeds, he still felt the Government is generally on the right course. He highlighted that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - who has strongly criticised the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan as “selling out” Yorkshire - previously opposed HS2 as a London constituency MP.

“It’s been a very challenging few weeks for the Government but I’m absolutely clear that we’re on the right track in terms of levelling up,” Mr McCartney said.

“I was disappointed about the HS2 announcement but I’m more disappointed that the Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer was campaigning against HS2.

“I am absolutely clear that the Prime Minister is the right person to take this country forward.

“Labour are just about politics whereas the Prime Minister wants to work on reopening the economy and levelling up.”

Read more: