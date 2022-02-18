Tracy Brabin left horrified after saying Fat Rascals come from Cheshire in Newscast quiz

Appearing on the BBC podcast programme Newscast on Thursday night which is broadcast on BBC One, Ms Brabin was asked by host Adam Fleming if she could identify where Fat Rascals came from following a cake-related quiz involving journalists Lewis Goodall and Alex Forsyth earlier in the episode.

Before Ms Brabin came on air, Mr Goodall and Ms Forsyth had both correctly identified that Fat Rascal scones hail from Yorkshire and specifically Bettys in Harrogate.

Mr Fleming subsequently told the West Yorkshire mayor: "Because Alex and Lewis are fairly new to Newscast, I gave them a little quiz about cakes which is one of our house themes on Newscast. One of the questions was, 'In which English county would you find a Fat Rascal?' I'm sure you know the answer to that."

Tracy Brabin's moment of realisation after giving the incorrect answer about the origin of Fat Rascals.

Ms Brabin replied "Cheshire" - drawings gasps from the presenters.

Mr Fleming said: "It's Yorkshire - it's Bettys tea room."

A horrified Ms Brabin replied: "Bettys tea room - of course it is!"

Mr Goodall jokingly said: "Bettys are going to be writing to you Tracy."

Mr Fleming then told her: "Don't worry, we will send you a slice courtesy of Newscast."

A Turf Cake is said to be the origin of the Bettys Fat Rascal.

This old regional specialty was a wholesome and filling cake which a shepherd would cook in a covered pan over a peat fire.

The Turf Cake was rediscovered by Jonathan Wild from the Bettys family, who added a few Bettys touches to create the much-loved Bettys Fat Rascal in 1983, including the famous gnarl made out of glace cherries and almonds.

But even Wild couldn’t have predicted the success of his Fat Rascal and how it would become synonymous with the tea rooms - with hundreds of thousands sold every year.