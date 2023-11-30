Train passengers told to expect severe disruption when drivers go on strike in December

Passengers in Yorkshire are being told to expect severe disruption next week when train drivers go on strike.

Northern and TransPennine Express said no services will run on Friday, December 8 when members of the drivers’ union Aslef walk out, amid a row over pay.

Passengers are also being warned there will be cancellations and delays over the first nine days of December because drivers will refuse to work overtime.

CrossCountry will not run any services on Thursday, December 7 and said the nine-day overtime ban “may mean short-notice changes or cancellations”.

LNER will run a reduced timetable when its drivers strike on Saturday, December 2, but Hull Trains said its services will not be affected by the industrial action.

Businesses in Yorkshire are concerned they will lose thousands of pounds of revenue during the strikes, as fewer people will travel to do Christmas shopping and attend events.

UK Hospitality has warned the industrial action will “devastate trading during one of the busiest weeks of the year” and cost businesses across the country up to £800m.

Aslef said drivers at 16 operating companies will walk out in December and demand their first pay rise since 2019.

But the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said the industrial action is “unnecessary and avoidable” as drivers have already received a fair offer that would take their base salaries for a four-day week from £60,000 to nearly £65,000.

It comes after Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members voted to accept a deal and end an 18 month dispute over pay and conditions, which has resulted in a series of disruptive strikes.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This strike by Aslef will have a significant impact on our customer’s ability to get where they want to be.

“Unfortunately, our advice is that Northern customers should not attempt to travel on Friday, December 8 and should make alternative arrangements.

“Given that Aslef has organised multiple strikes on different days for individual train operators, people travelling with Northern to connect onto other services across the country between December 1 and December 9 should double check all legs of their journey before attempting to travel.

“We can only apologise to customers for the inevitable disruption this action by Aslef will cause.”

Mark Goodall, CrossCountry's Service Delivery Director, has also apologised to customers.

“While we’re working hard to run as many services as possible over these days, there is likely to be significant disruption for people planning to travel – especially on Sunday, December 3,” he said.