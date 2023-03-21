A petition to move a pit wheel on a new housing estate in Yorkshire has reached 460 signatures, as angry residents say it now acts as a focal point for the entrance for the development, rather than the village as a whole.

Jones Homes began building 94 new homes on land off Wood Lane in Treeton, in 2019 and oriented the pit wheel ‘towards the estate entrance road’.

The developer has applied for a retrospective condition to move the wheel to its current position, stating that ‘the details of the setting of the monument were not conditioned, nor requested as part of the application, and there was no onus placed on the applicant to provide further details of its exact proposed location’.

A report to RMBC’s planning board states: “A colliery wheel feature including plaque and miners’ wagons was required to be moved as part of the planning permission for the new housing estate so as to accommodate thenew highway access. The colliery wheel feature historically acted as an entrance feature to the village.

Treeton pit wheel

“The application has come about following an enforcement complaint regarding the colliery wheel being positioned not in accordance with the approved plans. To overcome this local concern the applicant has been asked to re-orientate the wheel, plaque and wagon so as to face north east, and look toward oncoming motorists entering the village. The applicant has agreed to this amendment and the memorial will be repositioned facing north east.”

A petition signed by 460 residents called for the wheel to be ‘repositioned in its correct location’.

Treeton Parish Council added “the wheel was a gift and an important memorial to mine workers” and they wish to see the mine wheel moved. However, the applicants say “limited consideration was given to the appropriate positioning and treatment of the monument by RMBC through the approved application”.

It says: “It is considered that the existing location of the miners’ monument which is proposed to be retained is considered to be more visually appropriate than where it was shown to be sited on the approved disposed site layout. It will be more prominent within the local landscape when viewed from all directions. The careful restoration of the monument has improved its contribution to the local area.”

Chris Wilkins, RMBC senior development officer, told a meeting of the council’s planning board: “We agree with the parish council and residents, that it should face people coming into the village.”

Councillor Terry Adair, chair of Treeton Parish Council, told the meeting that ‘the present position is a marketing prop’ in his view.

“This is our mine wheel, not theirs,” added Coun Adair. “We’re asking for you to show respect and reject the planning appeal.”

