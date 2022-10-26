Despite her economic policies being resoundly rejected by the markets, and many of her MPs, Ms Truss doubled-down on her plans for growth, saying that her time in Downing Street had only strengthened her belief that her way was the right way.

“From my time as Prime Minister, I am more convinced than ever we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face,” she said during her final speech outside No 10.

“As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote: “It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult.”

Liz Truss makes a statement prior to her formal resignation outside Number 10

“We simply cannot afford to be a low growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth.”

Laying down the gauntlet for her successor, Rishi Sunak, she said that the UK needs to deliver “ lower taxes, so people keep more of the money they earn” and that it must “continue to strengthen our nation’s defences”.

Ms Truss said that during her time as prime minister she had four achievements, most important of all to “lead the nation” in the mourning of the Queen.

In her speech she said that she delivered the energy bailout for families and businesses, reversed the rise in National Insurance and started work to make the UK energy independent.

“Our country continues to battle through a storm,” she said.