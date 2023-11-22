Tube operator warns of job losses across UK without government support of London transport

London’s Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord, has warned thousands of jobs outside the capital are at risk unless Transport for London (TfL) is given the necessary funding from the central government.

TfL currently has an agreed funding settlement with the Government which lasts until March 2024, and the uncertainty over funding beyond this date is causing problems for the transport authority’s long-term investment plans; which in turn could affect jobs in East Riding.

Writing to Brigg and Goole MP, Andrew Percy, TfL boss Mr Lord refers to the Siemens factory in Goole, where half of the new fleet of Piccadilly line trains will be made for the London Underground following a £200m investment from the London transport authority.

“TfL can fund and finance 75 per cent of its overall capital expenditure, however we need support for major enhancements and renewals as is consistent with other transport authorities,” wrote Mr Lord.

The 25 per cent shortfall of capital expenditure equates to £500m.

Lord was writing to Mr Percy ahead of today’s Autumn Statement in order to explain the knock-on effect a lack of funding for TfL could have elsewhere in the country.

London currently has “no funding certainty” for capital investment in transport projects “beyond the end of this financial year” according to Mr Lord.

“It is therefore imperative that we receive confirmation of funding in the Autumn Statement.”

New Piccadilly line trains being tested in Germany.

As well as replacing the rolling stock on the Piccadilly line, TfL is hoping to replace the entire fleet of Bakerloo line trains which have been in service for more than half a century.

“With manufacturing of the new Piccadilly line trains set to commence in Goole from early next year, we are keen for the certainty of future orders to ensure the factory can continue to operate at full capacity,” wrote Mr Lord.

He also warns: “A reduction to the ramp up in manufacturing capacity due to a lack of capital funding would impact the Goole development, which is currently expected to create up to 700 direct jobs and an additional 1,700 indirect supply chain opportunities.”

Siemens Goole was built after the company was awarded a £1.5 billion contract to build 94 trains for the Piccadilly line in June 2018.

The Siemens Rail Village is a 67-acre site in Goole which hopes to facilitate the manufacture, maintenance and supply chain of rolling stock. A components facility supporting 30 new jobs was opened by Michael Gove in April.

The scale to accommodate a large facility and, crucially, ready access to the skilled workforce needed to build and operate the factory – these are two decisive reasons why Siemens Mobility chose Goole in East Yorkshire as the site for a new rail factory. Phased development of the 67-acre site is now underway.

UK train manufacturers have faced uncertainty in recent months. Alstom has warned last week 1,300 jobs are at risk at its Derby plant as it has no orders to fulfil beyond the first quarter of 2024. The French-owned company has been affected by uncertainty over an order of new trains for HS2 after the northern leg of the high-speed rail line was scrapped by Rishi Sunak.