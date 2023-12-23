The University of Sheffield has analysed a survey conducted by The Food Foundation and Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT) which questioned more than 9,000 of their members about food insecurity.

TBBT distributes food and runs groups for people on low incomes across the UK - helping people to eat well for less, and to reduce food waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey found 75 per cent of respondents with children were worried about having to choose between buying food or presents for children over Christmas. This figure increases to 83 per cent for parents living in local authority or housing association housing.

S6 Food Bank Gilpin St Sheffield

Meanwhile, 66 per cent who use food hubs were worried about being able to afford enough to feed themselves and their children over the Christmas period.

Dr Megan Blake from the University of Sheffield’s Institute for Sustainable Food, conducted the analysis of the survey. She said: “Many of these parents will have to choose between meals and providing for their children this Christmas.

“This will mean many will go hungry to ensure their children can eat or that they have a gift. The sad truth is that Christmas will be largely absent in many communities because so many people are just not getting by.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half of all respondents to the survey said their households had only £50 to spend each month after paying for housing and electricity.

Nearly a third (32 per cent) say they could not afford an unexpected but necessary payment of £20 without having to borrow the money.

The Food Foundation is calling on the government to include a requirement that the cost of eating healthily and sustainably be taken into account when setting benefits levels and the minimum wage to ensure everyone can afford a decent diet.

Shona Goudie, Policy and Advocacy Manager at The Food Foundation, said: "Despite inflation falling in recent months, the Food Foundation’s research tracking the cost of a weekly shop indicates that food prices remain worryingly high, leaving people struggling to afford the food they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Food Insecurity Tracker has shown food insecurity levels have remained high in 2023, impacting approximately one in five households.

“The survey of The Bread and Butter Thing members shows that, while Christmas is a time of celebration for some, others are feeling a huge amount of anxiety around being able to provide for their families.

“As we enter a new year, urgent Government intervention is essential to tackle unacceptably high levels of food insecurity, guaranteeing everyone has sufficient income to have peace of mind that they can feed their children all year round."

TBBT’s food club members have signed up to have access to low cost weekly shopping bags made up of a selection of surplus food from high street supermarkets, food manufacturers and farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad