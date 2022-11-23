A 20mph speed limit for two city suburbs is set to be confirmed by Sheffield councillors, despite objections from local residents.

Burncross and Beighton are the latest areas being considered by Sheffield City Council for the introduction of 20mph zones that will eventually be citywide in residential areas, excluding main roads. The policy was put in place in February 2011 to improve road safety. The 20mph limits are not additionally enforced by police and there are no speed cameras installed as part of the scheme.

One Beighton objector wrote: “How do you intend to enforce a 20mph zone when the village is a permanent race track and particularly afternoons although evenings after 10.30 is when the real sport begins. Tuning cars and racing them around the village is the sport of choice… If you do not intend to enforce, then why spend any money at all.”

Another commented: “We have seen NO-ONE cycling in Beighton – why cater for cyclists then? Anyone we have seen walking in a way in which they could be involved in an accident are young people who are looking at their phone rather than the path ahead – the whole population should not be made to adhere to unnecessary rules because of this – why cater for the stupid?”

Two 20mph speed limits will be put in force in two Sheffield surburbs

In Burncross, several objectors thought the plan was unnecessary and could increase air pollution. Others pointed to parking problems outside local schools when children are being picked up and dropped off.

Some people asked why Chapel Road, seen as a speeding ‘hot spot’, is not included. The report says that the area is not eligible to be included in the scheme, as only residential roads where average speeds are already 27mph or lower will be considered. If speeds are higher, funding has to be found for extra traffic-calming measures such as road humps.

The council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee meeting on Thursday (November 24) will be recommended to implement both 20mph zones as “the benefits of the scheme in terms of safety and sustainability are considered to outweigh the concerns raised”.